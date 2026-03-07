Directionless, zero-progress Budget: Bommai

Former Chief Minister and Member of Parliament Basavaraj Bommai said that the State Budget presented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is a directionless and zero-progress budget that will push the state into a debt trap. Besides, it would have serious long-term consequences on the state’s finances.

Speaking to the media in Haveri on Friday, he said that the budget presented by the CM is a poor-quality budget with no development vision. According to him, it is a highly debt-ridden budget with no progress. The government has borrowed ₹1.32 lakh crore, imposed new taxes worth about ₹25,000 crore, and presented a deficit budget of ₹32,000 crore.

The MP described it as a directionless budget that will push the state into a debt burden and will have major long-term impacts on Karnataka’s finances. This could push the state back by 10 to 15 years. “I had not expected such a budget from a Chief Minister who has presented the budget 17 times”.

Citing examples, the former CM said that only ₹22,000 crore has been allocated for irrigation. He stated that ₹25,000 crore should have been allocated for the Krishna Upper Bank (Krishna Upper Basin) Project, but no funds have been earmarked for it. The allocations for health and rural development are inadequate and questioned the approach adopted by the government while presenting the budget.

Agitation for internal reservation

Responding to a question regarding the confusion over internal reservation, Bommai said there is disagreement among ministers within the government on the issue, which is leading to injustice for the Dalit community.

It was the government itself that enacted the law on internal reservation. The bill was passed during the Belagavi session and has already received the Governor’s assent. The reservation percentage was increased to 17%, and he questioned how the government could now refuse to implement it.

He added that even the Advocate General has submitted an affidavit in this regard and that the court has not issued any directive against it. Despite this, the government is allegedly using excuses and denying justice to the Dalit community.

Bommai said the Dalit community is strongly opposing this issue and warned that if the government does not implement internal reservation immediately, the BJP will also launch a strong protest.