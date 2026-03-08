MyVoice: Views of our readers 8th March 2026

Women: The pillars of progress

Womenare the foundation of nations and the strength of families. Celebrated on March 8, International Women’s Day (IWD) honours their achievements while reminding us that true equality is yet to be achieved. It is a day not only to celebrate success but also to reflect on the struggles women continue to face across the world. Today, many young women are emerging as agents of change, leading movements and shaping a better future. They are excelling in fields once dominated by men—science, politics, business, and sports—breaking barriers and redefining possibilities. Yet serious issues—such as violence, limited education, and unequal opportunities—continue to hinder progress. Too often, women are still confined to traditional roles, a mindset that must evolve to ensure equal freedom and dignity. Empowering women to make their own choices is essential. Access to quality education, healthcare, and economic opportunities can transform not only individual lives but entire societies. When women rise, they uplift others, creating stronger communities and a more just society. Families prosper, economies grow, and nations develop when women are given equal opportunities to thrive. Despite global progress, gender inequality persists—reflected in pay gaps, underrepresentation in leadership, and widespread gender-based violence. It is the responsibility of governments, institutions, and individuals to challenge discrimination and promote inclusivity. Men and women alike must work together to dismantle stereotypes and create an environment where equality is the norm, not the exception. True progress can only be achieved when society recognises that gender equality benefits everyone. IWD is not just a celebration but a call to action. It urges us to recognise women’s contributions, address ongoing challenges, and build a future where every woman and girl has equal rights, opportunities, and respect. Only then can we create a world that truly values and empowers its women—the true pillars of progress.

Jubel D’Cruz, Mumbai

India’s image and Modi’s credibility take a beating

I strongly condemned the US navy’s act of sinking Iranian ship IRIS Dena in the Indian Ocean, which has diminished India’s neutrality and its diplomatic isolation and embarrassment. The unprovoked attack and firing torpedoes without giving the sailors an opportunity to launch lifeboats and escape has set a dangerous precedent. It is bound to spread alarm across the high seas and disrupt global seaborne commerce. The Narendra Modi government must convey its displeasure to the US President Donald Trump, who has brought maritime warfare to India's borders. This is outrageous as a nuclear submarine was lurking so close to the Indian coastline, even as Indian navy was kept in the dark of the impending strike. The sinking of IRIS Dena is a massive blow to Modi government's regional credibility. Incidentally, this very ship had recently participated in MILAN 2026, the international fleet review exercise at Visakhapatnam. By sinking a vessel returning from an Indian-hosted multilateral exercise, the United States has effectively turned India’s maritime neighbourhood into a war zone, raising uncomfortable questions about India’s authority in its own backyard. Clearly, the strike violated the unwritten code of naval hospitality.

Attacking a ship immediately after it leaves a host’s waters is widely seen as a slight to that host. The message to participating navies is stark: attending India’s exercises may not guarantee safety once they sail away. With this India’s image and the credibility of the Modi government have both fallen.

Bhagwan Thadani,Mumbai

Modi can play peacemaker

It’ssaddening to see that in the holy month of Ramadan, Muslim countries are bombing each other amid tensions fuelled by the United States and Israel, which together have triggered the turmoil across West Asia. The entire Gulf region is on fire. Iran has warned of widespread destruction in the Middle East, while both sides remain unrelenting in attacks. With the UN dysfunctional, countries are taking sides instead of resolving conflicts. Now, the million-dollar question is: who will bell the cat—who will douse the fire and become the peacemaker? It appears that one of the few leaders with friends on all sides is Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who can talk it out with both Benjamin Netanyahu and Donald Trump and urge them to restore all over. On one side there’s no end to the ceasefire violations in the Russia–Ukraine and Israel–Hamas wars; on the other, fresh Afghanistan–Pakistan flare-ups and now Israel–US versus Iran—the slow drift toward a third world war feels real. If Trump halts the ongoing wars, he may deserve a Nobel Prize as the peacemaker, who stopped a major war and saved the humankind.

Ganti Venkata Sudhir, Secunderabad

India enters the war, albeit indirectly

As the conflict widened on March 5, Europe began signalling a stronger presence. Spain dispatched a naval frigate to Cyprus while the Greek navy deployed additional vessels in the eastern Mediterranean. Soon after, tensions escalated further when an Iranian drone reportedly struck near a school in Azerbaijan. In the skies, an Israeli F-35 fighter shot down an Iranian jet, even as missile exchanges intensified across the region. Interceptors in Israel and NATO systems neutralised several Iranian missiles, though explosions were reported in residential areas of Doha. Simultaneously, American warships launched missile strikes on Iranian targets, including an IRGC naval base, while an ammunition depot in Bushehr was blown up. Amid this widening conflict, the Indian navy entered the scene, albeit indirectly, deploying aircraft and the vessel Ikshaq to search for survivors of the frigate Idris Dena in Sri Lankan waters.

The operation activates India’s regional maritime role, signalling readiness for humanitarian and security tasks as the conflict edges toward a broader global confrontation. Meanwhile, the reported sinking of the Iranian frigate IRIS Dena by a torpedo allegedly fired by a United States submarine has stirred unease across global sea routes. The ship was said to be sailing home without ammunition after taking part in a naval exercise when it was suddenly struck, leaving it defenceless. The episode has unsettled vessels navigating international waters, especially those from countries critical of the US or Israel. Nowhere is the anxiety deeper than in the tense Strait of Hormuz, where mariners increasingly feel like swimmers crossing a river haunted by unseen crocodiles below.

RS Narula,Patiala

Dialogue and diplomacy can end the war

The stance of both warring groups is hardening day by day. It seems to be heading for a prolonged conflict like the Ukraine-Russia war. With the availability of nuclear weapons, wars of this nature are likely to end up with heavy damages to humanity. Wars never resolve differences between nations. Dialogue and diplomacy are available to us to iron out the differences on all matters. Use of power to make the opponent yield and surrender is an obsolete concept. It is a highly dangerous theory. Understanding the stand of each other with open mind helps us to arrive at peaceful solutions. The United Nations has miserably failed to play its expected role. It is for the heads of other nations to take initiative to talk to both the sides and make them to come to the negotiating table. The silence of other nations is not a good augury. Let sanity prevail, the sooner the better.

M V Nagavender Rao,Hyderabad-500004

Best time to go in for rooftop solar power

Solarpower is freely and abundantly available in many states across our country. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has proposed

rooftop solar with the PM Surya Ghar Mufti Bijily yojana. By going in for solar power generation, people stand to benefit immensely as electricity bills

can be reduced drastically. As the summer season has started, the government along with private and social organizations can strive to install shelters with solar power panels across regions. Why bear the torture of power cuts, when solar power is available aplenty.

G Murali Mohan Rao,Secunderabad-500011

Lull before the storm

Across geographical boundaries, ethnicities, religious and language divides, politicians are the same the world over. They say one thing, mean quite the other, and act differently altogether. A few adjectives like deceitful, corrupt, dishonourable, venal and unprincipled may accurately be applied to nearly all politicians. Vladimir Putin, for example, had repeatedly insisted that Russia has no plans to invade Ukraine. In the late 2021 and early 2022, he dismissed western warnings of invasion as “hysteria” and “provocations”, and said that Russia respected Ukraine’s sovereignty. The world knows what followed next, as Putin made a quick U-Turn and launched a military attack against Ukraine. Even Donald Trump had promised to end ‘endless wars’ but was instrumental in triggering the war against Iran. Back home, post-Pahalgam attack, Narendra Modi had promised to make Pakistan pay very heavily for its support to the terrorists who carried out the attacks. But the retaliatory attacks against Pakistan were nowhere near the "unimaginable consequences" Modi had warned of. Scottish writer Craig Ferguson's line, "I have a deep and profound mistrust of all politicians" resonates with all voting people across the world.

Avinash Godboley,Dewas (MP)

Need to swear by AI solutions

Adopting AI solutions at scale and upskilling the workforce is imperative for India’s technology ecosystem to remain globally competitive. Rather than posing a threat to the software services industry, AI acts as a powerful force multiplier—enhancing productivity, innovation, and problem-solving capabilities. Enterprises are increasingly integrating AI to expand value chains and create new avenues of efficiency and creativity. India has already witnessed several global partnerships stemming from AI-driven development, signalling growing confidence in its technological capacity. Hesitation at this stage would be costly in the long run. Harnessed wisely, AI can contribute across sectors, accelerating India’s journey toward a knowledge-driven economy to eventually become a world leader.

K R Venkata Narasimhan, Madurai

AI adaption is inevitable

Thisrefers to your editorial ‘Adopt AI solutions at scale and upskill to remain relevant’. Despite the initial hiccups, AI (artificial intelligence) has come to be part of the Indian and global industrial scenario. AI will emerge as an inevitable and accepted trend in robotic automations, advanced medical and surgical aspects, automobile industries and defence fields. It will emerge as an inalienable aspect in space research and unmanned space explorations, while engineering science can be redundant without AI applications in relevant areas, to be made part of the academic curriculum. Technology cannibalisations may not be avoided initially in some fields but AI-led solutions will be the future trend for researchers from all over.

K V Raghuram,Wayanad

AI is here to stay

Thisis further to your editorial ‘Adopt AI solutions at scale and upskill to remain relevant’. It rightly puts doomsday predictions about AI in the right perspective. The hiring numbers do tell a more balanced story than the headlines usually suggest. That said, the transition is not painless for everyone. Mid-career professionals in tier-2 cities, with limited access to quality reskilling programmes, face a far steeper climb than the aggregate data implies. The optimism around AI-led job creation is valid, but it must be accompanied by targeted intervention. Industry bodies, in partnership with state governments, should fund accessible, job-linked upskilling courses — not generic certifications. Companies announcing large AI deals must also be nudged, perhaps through policy incentives, to commit a share of those gains to workforce transition. Growth that leaves a section of the workforce behind is neither sustainable nor truly a win-win situation.

A. Myilsami,Coimbatore-641402

All set for a pulsating T20 WC final today

Sundaymarks the crème de la crème of the 2026 T20 World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium when defending champion India takes on New Zealand in what promises to be a pulsating grand finale. For the co-host, this is more about defending their legacy and proving that they're still the No. 1 side in the world. For New Zealand, it's the long-awaited chance to lift their maiden T20 World Cup trophy. This isn't just a match; it's a battle that will be driven by pride, passion and unbreakable will. India will be on noticeable high following a dominant run and semifinal masterclass against England. Young stars like Sanju Samson, Ishan Kishan, Tilak Varma, and Shivam Dube have shown fresh energy, while Jasprit Bumrah leads a bowling attack that must stay sharp against New Zealand's explosive lineup. The Kiwis demolished an unbeaten South Africa in their semi-final, showing depth in every department of the game. Meanwhile, across India and the world, fans are high on emotion. It's not just about expecting victory; it's about witnessing that fearless spirit, unity, and fire from the semi-final. Indian players must stand tall, fight as one cohesive unit, embrace the pressure, and turn belief into glory. It isn't just a final—it's destiny.

N S K Prasad,Hyderabad-62