Discrepancies found in weight at chilli market, case booked

Haveri: B. Veerappa, the state Deputy Lokayukta, uncovered discrepancies in the weight measurements at the Asia’s number one chili market in Byadagi, Haveri district. He directed the authorities to file a case against the APMC secretary Shailaja M.V. and others involved in the malpractice.

Veerappa made an unannounced visit to the Byadagi chili market, where he inspected the weighing machines. During his visits to each shop, he noticed discrepancies in the weight measurements, and he also found errors in the billing books.

Angered by the situation, Veerappa remarked, “You claim this is Asia’s number one market, but if you look here, even the weighing machines are not accurate. Do you get your fair share of the chilies as well?” The authorities were slow to respond to his questions.

He also found discrepancies in the weighing machine at the APMC office. Veerappa instructed that cases be filed against the secretary and others involved. Lalitha, the inspector from the Weights and Measures Department, seized the faulty weighing machine and stated that a report would be submitted after filing the case.

Speaking to reporters, Veerappa said, “I had certain expectations for Haveri district, but everything here is problematic.

The APMC markets lack basic facilities, and there is malpractice with the weights. Farmers, the backbone of the country, are being exploited. A case will be filed, and legal action will be taken against the guilty parties.”