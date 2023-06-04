District in-charge ministers list is out for entire State

Bengaluru: The recent division of portfolios in the Siddaramaiah-led government marked an important milestone, as the process of appointing district in-charge ministers was successfully concluded last Friday. This strategic move aims to invigorate and streamline the administration, ensuring effective governance across Karnataka. The dynamic Minister K. J. George has assumed responsibility as the district in-charge minister of Bangalore, overseeing the progress and development of the vibrant city.

Dr H.C. Mahedvappa, an esteemed figure in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s home district, has been entrusted with the vital role of district in-charge minister. With his extensive experience and deep understanding of the region, he is well-positioned to drive positive change and uplift the lives of the people.

The appointment of district in-charge ministers generated widespread anticipation regarding Udupi and Dakshina Kannada districts. Notably, Dr G. Krishna Byre Gowda has taken on the crucial responsibility of Udupi, working tirelessly to enhance the district’s prosperity and well-being. Similarly, Dakshina Kannada district will benefit from the dynamic leadership of Dr G. Parameshwar.

This comprehensive initiative by the Congress government marks another step forward in expediting the administration’s functions. Following the successful formation of a fully-fledged cabinet and the allocation of portfolios, the appointment of district in-charge ministers signifies the government’s commitment to effective governance and proactive decision-making.

With dedicated district in-charge ministers now in place, the Congress government is poised to usher in a new era of progress, ensuring the holistic development and well-being of the people of Karnataka.