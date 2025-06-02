DK Shivakumar Appeals To Centre for Support As Maharashtra Objects To Alamatti Dam Height Enhancement

Karnataka's Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has made an urgent appeal to the Central government for support regarding the proposed enhancement of Alamatti dam height, following objections raised by Maharashtra. The request comes amid growing interstate tensions over water resource management and flood prevention concerns.

Speaking to media representatives at Vidhana Soudha on Monday, Shivakumar, who oversees the state's irrigation portfolio, called upon all Union Ministers and parliamentarians from Karnataka to unite in protecting the state's water interests. His appeal follows a letter from Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dated May 9, expressing concerns about potential flooding in Maharashtra's Sangli and Kolhapur regions if the dam height is increased.

The Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister expressed surprise at Maharashtra's sudden opposition, noting that the neighboring state had not objected when the Krishna Tribunal delivered its judgment in 2010. He pointed out the inconsistency in Maharashtra's position, stating that they had previously submitted documentation supporting the dam height increase through an affidavit.

Shivakumar emphasized that the Krishna Tribunal's decision permits Karnataka to raise the dam structure to 524 meters, granting the state full legal authority to proceed with the enhancement project. He stressed that continued delays would significantly increase implementation costs, particularly for land acquisition, which he estimated at approximately one lakh crore rupees.

The Deputy Chief Minister made a bipartisan appeal to Karnataka's federal representatives, requesting support regardless of political affiliations to safeguard state interests. He specifically mentioned Union Minister V Somanna's position within the Jal Shakti Ministry, expressing hope for internal advocacy of Karnataka's concerns.

Karnataka's government plans to schedule meetings with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Union Jal Shakti Minister to pursue the pending Gazette notification that has remained unresolved since 2013. This notification would formally authorize the dam height increase project.

Shivakumar dismissed the political nature of the dispute, arguing that Maharashtra's objections lack scientific foundation and that flooding issues in their territory should be addressed independently. He declared that Karnataka has demonstrated sufficient patience and cannot delay the project further.

The state government intends to share both Maharashtra's objection letter and Karnataka's response with all state parliamentarians to ensure unified representation of Karnataka's position at the federal level.

The Alamatti Dam, also known as the Lal Bahadur Shastri Dam, serves as a crucial hydroelectric and irrigation infrastructure project situated on the Krishna River in Bagalkote district within North Karnataka. The proposed enhancement would increase the dam height from the current 519 meters to 524.2 meters.

This expansion would generate additional water storage capacity of 100 thousand million cubic feet and extend irrigation coverage to an additional six lakh hectares of agricultural land. However, the project faces significant implementation challenges, including the potential submersion of substantial portions of Bagalkot town, which would require extensive rehabilitation and resettlement efforts.

The interstate water dispute highlights the complex balance between regional development needs and inter-state cooperation in water resource management, with both states citing legitimate concerns about their respective populations' welfare and agricultural requirements.