DK Shivakumar reaches out to farmers

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar reached out to the farmers of Hubli-Dharwad on Monday to resolve their issues at a time when the state government is seemingly oblivious to their plight and hardship.



"Our farmers are struggling every day for every small thing in this hour of crisis. Their vegetables, fruits & other produce is rotting as they get just a two hour window between 6-8 AM to sell them which is too little time for them," Shivakumar said at Navalur village in Dharwad.

"The sowing season has started and farmers don't have fertilisers, seeds and DAP. Even MSP is not assured. Karnataka's Chilli, is amongst the best in the country but our farmers are unable to sell it," he added.

"Last year, the Congress party workers helped the farmers by buying their farm produce across the state wherever possible and also assisted them financially. Today also, I have come to meet the farmers, hear their grievances and help them in any which way possible," Shivakumar said criticising the government that it is more interested in working for the interest of liquor lobby than farmers.

"The Government is giving permission to Liquor sellers till evening but they are not giving enough time to farmers to sell their produce. This clearly shows who this government empathises with," Shivakumar said. The KPCC chief has also requested the Chief Minister, the Chief Secretary and Agriculture Department officials to pay heed to the farmers issues and solve them.

He asked the government to reach out to farmers in these hard times rather than sitting in the comfort of their plush bungalows and offices of Bangalore. Shivakumar has also requested the government to increase the Pandemic relief package from Rs 4,000 to Rs 10,000 per acre for vegetable and flower growing farmers. He said that pandemic has devastated the agrarian economy and government needs to do much more to help the farming community.