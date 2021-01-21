DK Shivakumar writes to Ram Nath Kovind, seeks repeal of farm laws

Bengaluru: State Congress president D.K. Shivakumar in a letter to the President of India, Ram Nath Kovind urged for repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

The letter reads, "62 crores of Indian farmers are fighting the battle for their lives and livelihoods and against the 3 anti-agriculture laws brought by the Autocratic Central Government. Lakhs of Farmers are agitating at Delhi Borders far over 50 days. More than 70 farmers have lost their lives succumbing to the chilling cold wave, unseasonal rains and hail-storms sweeping north India. The arrogant Central Government remains insensible to the pain and sufferings of the Annadatas."

Shivakumar pointed out that the Union ministers' talk with the farmers' representatives did not yield any result. The KPCC president stated that the Centre seems to have adopted the strategy of coercing the farmers to get tired and retreat by not ceding to their demands, including repealing of 3 black laws.

"While the farmers' condition is so pathetic and they are on agitation, the Central Government is on a profiteering spree. They have raised the prices of petrol and diesel to all time high. The Central Government in the last 6 years, has raised the Excise duty on petrol from Rs. 9.20 per litre [May 2014] to 32.6 per litre ie. 258% increase. By this abnormal increase in Excise Duty on Petrol and Diesel, the Central Government has amassed a whopping Rs 19 lakh crores to rupees. It has a great impact on the farmers as well as the common man. Unable to withstand the burden of this hike in fuel prices and consequential hike in all essential commodities their lives have become hell. It is our bounden duty to take up this and give vent to the feelings and sufferings of the farmers and common-men," the letter says.

He has also requested that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi should speak to the farmers delegation in the national capital and also withdraw the twelve thousand FIRs' filed for burning of stubble without any condition.