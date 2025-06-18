Do we need to lionise BJP for criticising us on stampede: DKS

Bengaluru: Hitting out at the BJP for taking a moral high ground and criticising the government on the Bengaluru stampede, Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Tuesday asked who would take responsibility for stampedes in BJP-ruled states.

“Do we need to carry the BJP on our shoulders for taking a high ground and criticising the government on the stampede? Who is responsible for the stampedes in Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra and many railway stations across the country? More than hundred people died in a stampede at a UP temple alone. I went to visit plane crash site in Ahmedabad, did I say a word about the union government?”

Shivakumar was speaking to reporters after flagging off a marathon organised by the Karnataka Pollution Control Board on the occasion of World Environment Day.

Asked if the BJP was targeting DK Shivakumar, he said, “It is natural that powerful people have a lot of enemies. The lesser the strength, the lesser the enemies. There won’t obviously be any enemies if one doesn’t have any power. If the media is with us, we will take oath once again in 2028.” Asked if he would swear in as the CM, he said the Congress government would take oath.

Asked about High Court’s stay on re-tendering for waste disposal, he said, “How will it work if we don’t’ clean the city? I will study the judgement. There were 89 tenders earlier and they have all ganged up. It is a mafia. They think they can refuge under the Court’s order, we will persuade the Court about this.”

“Some people are engaged in obstructing works by getting stays through PILs. This won’t work with us. We will throw away the garbage mafia and will give opportunities to newcomers,” he said.