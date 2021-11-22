Docs, staff in the grip of fear as hospital ceiling leaks in Mysuru 

Mysuru: The medical and para-medical staff of K R Hospital in Mysuru are working amid fear as the RCC roof is leaking at several places. Cracks have developed in the ceiling



and walls following heavy rains for more than a month now.

In addition, the roof of the new Out-Patient Department (OPD) where Jayadeva Hospital operated earlier has also started leaking. The hospital staff along with the visiting patients are in fear as the leaking roof may collapse anytime. To prevent any untoward incident at the hospital premises, the Microbiology section and the unit for RT-PCR tests have been temporarily closed down. The samples of Covid-19 tests are sent to the laboratory of CFTRI on KRS Road here.

Recently, a short-circuit allegedly due to the damp walls had occurred at the hospital. The hospital staff have expressed concern over the dilapidated condition of the roof and appealed to the government to take up renovation works at the earliest.

The citizens have also appealed to the legislators of Mysuru to visit the hospital and initiate remedial measures.