Doctors being trained to deal with Covid third wave: Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar

Bengaluru: All medical and para medical staff will be trained in all districts in Covid management, said Health & Medical Education Minister Dr K.Sudhakar.



Speaking at the inauguration of a training program organized by the State Health department for doctors in Bengaluru Urban district here on Friday, said vaccine is being given to the persons aged above 18 years.

"Experts are of the opinion that the infection can also be spread to those under 18 years. The same treatment given to adults cannot be provided to children. They have to consult a pediatrician only. Therefore, children specialist doctors are being trained to handle this. Doctors in all districts will be imparted training. Specialist doctors are giving training and it is good if it is recorded. Therefore the training being given here should be video recorded. All doctors should be informed about this," said the minister.

According to the reports for the health department, necessary measures have been taken as per the recommendations of the committee headed by Dr.Devi Shetty regarding the third wave. "Covid virus is transforming itself and even developed nations are struggling to deal with it. India has successfully tackled the first wave when compared to other nations. Infrastructure has been significantly ramped up before the second wave. Four thousand doctors have been appointed," said Dr Sudhakar adding that the public should be very careful as the State shares borders with Kerala and Maharashtra.

Treatment for Children



The Karnataka health department is opening a special division for children care in every district hospital. "We have provided necessary manpower for the purpose. Third wave is persistent in many countries, we cannot invite it here. We can control the spread if we break into social and religious gatherings. We need to be careful till at least 70% of the population is vaccinated," said Dr Sudhakar.

"The Prime Minister held a video conference with Chief Ministers of various States and our CM has requested for supply five lakh doses of vaccines every day. The government is targeting to vaccinate 1.5 crore people in one month."

"Already 2.4 crore people have been vaccinated so far. We are expecting more vaccines this month. The Prime Minister has urged us to be more cautious and instructed the State to follow micro containment zone policy and to increase coverage of vaccines. Centre has already provided Rs 23,000 crore for ramping up health infrastructure and the PM advised us to give importance to rural health care infrastructure," Sudhakar further added.