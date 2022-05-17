Doctors Educate And Spread Awareness About Liver Disorders In Mysuru

Around 250 people attended 'Punarjanma,' a liver disease awareness session held in Mysuru and attended by doctors and specialists from a private hospital. People who received a fresh lease on life after a liver transplant recounted their stories.



The Punarjanma event was marked off by noted music director Arjun Janya. Mr. Janya, speaking at the Punarjanma event, urged people to follow doctors' advice and health suggestions, as well as to take advantage of such programmes for good health. He urged those in the crowd to join up for organ donation in order to save lives and help patients on the transplant waiting list.

Mr. Bharateesha Reddy discussed the importance of raising public knowledge regarding liver illnesses, which can go a long way toward assisting people in overcoming serious health issues. He described how the hospital is using transplants to change the lives of patients with chronic liver disorders, giving them hope and a new lease on life. In the previous several years, the hospital has conducted over 50 liver transplants, altering the lives of patients nearing the end of their life.

To safeguard the crucial organ — the liver — Dr. Wadhwa urged patients to pay attention to their health, limit alcohol intake, quit smoking, maintain an appropriate body weight, prevent stress, and self-medicate. Patients with acute and chronic liver disorders benefited from his knowledge. Furthemore, at the Punarjanma event, Dr Suresh Raghavaiah presented case studies on organ donation and transplantation, as well as how such patients are living normal lives following the transplant.

Not only doctors, the patients also shared their experiences. People who had their livers transplanted spoke about their experiences at Punarjanma and urged people with end-stage liver disorders to seek medical help as soon as possible to receive a fresh lease on life and recover faster from life-threatening liver ailments.

They thanked the donor families and their relatives for stepping forward for the good cause, and they thanked the doctors, hospital personnel, and nursing team for their help during their transplant journey.