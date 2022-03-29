Doctors heal 83-yr-old ailing with rectal cancer

Bengaluru: Age is not always a risk factor to get cured and bounce back on your feet, was proved recently by the doctors of HCG Cancer Hospital, when they successfully diagnosed and treated Muniraju (name changed), aged 83 years, suffering from carcinoma rectum or cancer of the rectum who was treated by eminent senior doctors at HCG Cancer Hospital, Bengaluru using chemoradiation and advanced laparoscopic procedures.

For Muniraju, at 83 years of age, the biggest pain that had started to disrupt his daily life and health, was the continuous bleeding from his rectum and experiencing pain and difficulty while passing stool for close to a month and a half. He had also reportedly lost weight and had a reduced appetite.

When alternative medicine treatment could not help relieve his symptoms, he was advised to undergo Colonoscopy, which revealed, an ascending colon of 0.5 cm, and presence of sessile polyps (flat mass arising from the mucosal layer) and a semi circumferential ulcer proliferative friable growth (an ulcerous growth) located about 8 to 15 cms from the anal curvature.

The patient had significant medical history – diabetes, hypertension and ischemic heart disease – Muniraju's ulcer was sent for biopsy for further evaluation. Colonoscopy using fibre optic camera visualization was performed and the biopsy was also conducted which revealed cancerous ulcer growth in the rectal area.

Upon consulting Dr Jagannath Dixit, Consultant – Surgical Oncologist at HCG Hospital Bengaluru, Muniraju underwent further diagnostic tests including whole body scan, FDG PET CT Scan which confirmed the stage of cancer and showed irregular thickening in the upper rectal area. After a complete evaluation of the case, a multi-disciplinary approach was implemented after connecting with medical and radiation oncologists.

Compared to laparoscopic surgery, robotic surgery has a few advantages such as 3D vision, better range of movements with instruments which helps in operating the parts of pelvic region in a safe and precise manner.

The advantages of such robotic procedures are mainly less pain, early recovery and a smaller number of stains in the hospital with very less blood loss. This also facilitates for the faster recovery of the patients.

Commenting on the procedure, Consultant – Surgical Oncologist, Dr Jagannath Dixit said, "Such comorbidities are common among aged patients and over 6 per cent of the patients aged 80 - 90 suffer from rectal cancer.

On performing such complex procedures using robotics, the complexities are reduced and the success rates constantly improvises. I am glad I was able to execute this procedure and at the end of the day, the patient's relief and the big glowing smile from the patients and relatives is what truly matters. "

Muniraju, now healed and leading a healthy life, shared, "At my age, pain and bleeding while passing stool disrupted my life as I found it difficult to sit for long hours. I thank the team and Dr Jagannath Dixit at HCG Hospital Bengaluru for healing my wound and relieving me from the pain."