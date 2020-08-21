Doctors tape reveals toxic work culture : Dr Nagendra Did Not Visit His Family For Six Months, Seniors Exerted Pressure To Meet Corona Test Targets

When Dr Nagendra, who had been working as the Nanjangud taluk health officer for the last one year, he couldn't take the extreme levels of pressure exerted by his senior colleagues in the hospital, and he decided to record an audio conversation of his colleague taking him to the task.

In the audio conversation, Dr. Nagendra was taken to task by a senior district level officer for not conducting enough tests. "How many tests were you supposed to conduct, and how many swabs were able to take? You were supposed to do 150 tests a day. You are conducting only 25 or 26 tests a day. Have you come here to play, " the officer is heard shouting at Dr. Nagendra.

The audio went viral, tearing into pieces the Karnataka government's claims of efficiently handling the pandemic, but also exposed thetoxic work enivornment, levels of 'bossism' and extraordinary pressure exerted by the seniors. Now, the doctors are demanding the suspension of the chief executive officer (CEO) of Mysuru Zilla Panchayat P K Mishra for harassing Dr. Nagendra.

Nagendra had been working as the Nanjangud taluk health officer for the last one year. He had been the health officer at Kudlapur village in the taluk for the last six years.

In the video clip of about 1:31 minutes, Dr Nagendra was pulled up by a senior officer for not meeting the daily targets 125 antigen tests.

"The daily target is 125, you are able to conduct just about 20 to 30 tests which is woefully inadequate," the senior officer was heard saying in the audio tape. The senior officer did not stop there.

In the audio tape, he went to threaten Dr Nagender of teaching him a lesson for failing to meet the daily targets. "You should go to market areas and streets to conduct the tests. Will you lose your limbs if you conduct more tests," he was heard fuming at Dr Nagender.

Unable to bear the pressure, Dr Nagendra hung himself to a ceiling fan at his quarters in Alanahalli where he had been staying alone, while family was residing in another area in Mysuru.

Dr. Nagendra was carrying out his duties amid the danger of exposing his family to the infection by living away from his family, relatives, and friends. Nagendra's tragic suicide is not an isolated case. A lot of medical doctors have voluntarily separated themselves from their families to keep them safe.

Dr. Nagendra has reportedly not met his children or his wife for more than six months. Ever since the outbreak of coronavirus, Nagendra has not taken any leave. He was staying alone for six months because he was afraid that his family may contract Covid-19.

The medical fraternity termed the suicide as murder.

Dr Raveendra, former president of a doctors' association stated, "He was a good doctor. He couldn't handle the pressure exerted on him to conduct more tests what with daily targets. A good doctor has been killed."

As coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply in Bengaluru and the rest of the state, doctors are under extreme pressure. Many city doctors said they have been living in extreme stress for weeks and are overwhelmed by the pressure of rising Covid-19 cases.

Doctors across the state are working long hours with limited supplies to treat an increasing number of patients with Covid-19. As the state is nowhere near to flattening the 'corona curve', a sense of emotional overwhelming has crept in the minds of doctors due to gruelling duty hours and longing of reunion with their families.

The Hans India spoke to a number of doctors to understand their mental state working under such stressful conditions. A large number of doctors are undergoing severe depression, anxiety, and psychological distress.