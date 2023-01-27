Doctors witness surge in thyroid eye disease post- pandemic

Bengaluru: Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) is a complicated, inflammatory orbital disease that can have serious effects on one's vision. Because patients were unable to receive diagnoses in a timely manner due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which resulted in delayed treatment, the occurrences of TED have increased over the past two years. Due to a genuine lack of awareness, many patients were also ignorant of the signs and complications of TED. The Dr. Agarwals Eye Hospital Group has seen a 20–25% increase in TED patients during the past two years.

The increase is largely due to the pandemic, as many patients delayed diagnosis and treatment for thyroid diseases, leading to uncontrolled rise in thyroid levels, said Dr. Devaraj Munikrishna, Clinical Head, Dr Agarwals Eye Hospital, Rajajinagar. "On top of that, pandemic also induced severe mental stress, which has a detrimental effect on thyroid levels in the body, further aggravating the thyroid disorders in the patients. Recent studies have indicated that COVID-19 virus may also cause thyroid dysfunction. Covid-19 virus can invade the thyroid gland and trigger the immune mechanisms. Additionally, there is also the possibility of antiviral drugs affecting the gland."

People with hyperthyroidism are more susceptible to developing TED since excessive thyroid levels are the main cause of the condition. TED is an idiopathic autoimmune condition that can permanently impair vision and lead to blindness.

"In the initial stages, when a patient has symptoms of redness in the eyes; dry eyes; exposure keratopathy; incomplete closure of the lids, then in these cases ocular lubricants are prescribed. Sunglasses can be worn while going outdoors to avoid photophobia. Patients with Thyroid disorder must keep their thyroid levels under control and do a regular eye check up from an ophthalmologist. Most of the signs of TED are reversible if treated on time," he added. Thyroid eye disease occurs primarily in patients with uncontrolled thyroid disease. Men, senior citizens, diabetics, and smokers are in higher risk categories. Factors like genetics, immunity, pollution, and stress play a major contributory role in developing the TED.

"Every patient must keep their thyroid levels under check and look out for common systems of TED and consult an eye specialist in case of symptoms. If diagnosed with TED, it is advised to follow up with an Oculopalsty Specialist," he concluded.