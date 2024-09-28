Dog Who Served 8 Years at Mangaluru Airport Retires

Mangaluru: After eight years of loyal service at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA), Julie, a Labrador serving with the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), has officially retired. Julie's journey with the CISF began on March 26, 2013, and she became a vital part of the airport's security team.

As dogs age, they often lose their sensitivity and agility due to prolonged service and work-related stress, which prompts their retirement. This ensures that they are not overburdened as they grow older.

Julie’s dedication was honoured in a touching farewell ceremony held by CISF personnel, where she was adorned with garlands, celebrated with a cake, and taken around in a flower-decorated trolley pulled by the CISF team as a tribute to her years of service.

Following her retirement, Julie was adopted by her handler, a CISF personnel, allowing her to spend her golden years with a familiar and loving family. Replacing Julie is an 11-month-old Labrador named Rio, who has completed his training at the CISF Dog Squad Training Center in Ranchi, Jharkhand, and has now joined the CISF team at the airport.

Currently, the airport’s canine squad includes four dogs, Rio, Goldie (Golden Retriever), and two Belgian Malinois, Max and Ranger, who continue to work as part of the airport's security measures. Julie's retirement marks the end of an era for the CISF team at MIA, and her contribution will always be remembered fondly. (eom)