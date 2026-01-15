DPR Clearance for Mangaluru Bypass, NH-66 Projects Brings Relief to Coastal Karnataka

Mangaluru: In a significant boost to coastal Karnataka’s road infrastructure, the Centre has cleared the preparation of Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) for major highway projects in Dakshina Kannada, including the long-awaited Mangaluru Bypass and service roads along NH-66 from Talapady to Kundapur.

The decision comes after sustained efforts by Dakshina Kannada MP Capt. Brijesh Chowta, who has been pursuing the issue since assuming office. The projects aim to decongest key arterial roads that serve as lifelines for passenger traffic, port-linked cargo movement and regional commerce.

The Surathkal–BC Road stretch, which acts as a primary gateway into Mangaluru, has long been plagued by bottlenecks due to inadequate road width and lack of service roads. Similarly, the absence of service roads on NH-66 has posed safety challenges for local residents and commuters.

Chowta raised the issue with senior officials of the Union Road Transport and Highways Ministry during the 2024 Monsoon Session of Parliament. He later pressed for priority action at the DISHA committee meeting held in Mangaluru and followed it up with written representations to NHAI officials.

As part of the DPR process, aspects such as highway alignment, grade-separated junctions, road safety features and long-term traffic planning will be examined. Consultants have already been issued notices to commence work.

Reacting to the approval, Chowta described it as a milestone in addressing a long-neglected demand of coastal residents. He said the projects would support port-led development, enhance commuter safety and contribute to Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a self-reliant and developed India.