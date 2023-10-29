Drought in Chitradurga leaves herders struggling for livelihood

Chitradurga: Severe drought in the region has left the farming and herding communities in distress. The situation is particularly dire in the hilly area, where the lack of water and fodder has rendered the conditions for people and livestock miserable. Herders are making tremendous efforts to save their sheep, goats, and cattle.

This year, due to the intense drought, the lakes have dried up, making it extremely challenging for sheep and goat herders to secure adequate water and fodder for their animals. In response, shepherds from Challakere and Molakalmuru, along with their herds, are on the move, searching for water and food sources, even venturing as far as Bellary and Malenadu.

The number of cattle herders increasing daily who going to other places. When water and fodder are scarce, chaos erupts among the sheep and goats as they compete for these essential resources. Regrettably, the government has yet to make any arrangements to assist these animals or their herders. A local cattle herder named Manjunath expressed his concerns, highlighting the plight of the bulls being taken to other regions due to the lack of food and water.

The Chitradurga DC Divya Prabhu, responded to the situation by stating that there is currently no information regarding the movement of cattle in the region, and further action will be taken upon receiving such information. District in-charge minister D. Sudhakar echoed this sentiment, stating that there is no confirmed information about cattle being on the move and that they would investigate the situation and take appropriate measures once they have more details.

The severe drought has not only taken a toll on agricultural crops but has also had a significant impact on livestock farming, compelling many cattle herders to relocate their herds in search of sustenance. As the region faces this dire situation, local authorities and the government must pay attention to the issue and take the necessary steps to alleviate the hardship faced by herders and their animals.