Droupadi Murmu set to win with a huge majority: Basavaraj Bommai

Bengaluru: NDA's presidential nominee Droupadi Murmu is set to win with a two-third majority as many political parties are supporting her, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said.





Speaking to media persons he said, there is every possibility of Murmu breaking all previous records in her margin of victory. Droupadi Murmu is the personification of noble human values. Her elevation to the post of the President of India is good for the future of India's democracy.





Voting for Presidential election is on all over the country from the Parliament in Delhi to State Assemblies. Apart from NDA partner parties, Murmu has received support from several other parties too. She is an efficient administrator. Her contribution as a municipal Vice President, legislator, state minister and Governor has been commendable. Hailing from a tribal community, her elevation to the highest post in the country is a proud moment, Bommai said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi as the leader of NDA has made the nation proud by selecting her as the NDA candidate for the President's post. Bommai said.

GST and price hike of milk, curd





GST of 5 per cent has been imposed on packaged and branded milk and curds. The sellers could claim the reimbursement and thus avoid the hike in prices. There is no need to hike the prices. This message would be conveyed after discussing it in the GST Council, Bommai said.