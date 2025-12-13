Drug networks shift from Bengaluru to Tumakuru

Tumakuru: As the countdown to New Year 2026 begins, Bengaluru is gearing up for massive celebrations, transforming into a party hotspot. But along with the festive buzz, drug-related activities have also intensified. Under increasing police pressure in the capital, several drug dealers are reportedly shifting their operations toward Tumakuru. Acting on credible intelligence inputs, Tumakuru police have carried out multiple operations and arrested more than ten peddlers in the last few days.

In a major breakthrough, Tumakuru City Police busted a drug network led by a woman named Ayesha, seizing MDMA worth one lakh rupees. Ayesha, a Bengaluru resident with a B.Com degree, was married a decade ago and her husband currently works in Dubai. Living alone, she initially fell into drug consumption before gradually becoming a dealer herself. She reportedly built her own network and was supplying drugs in Tumakuru when police trapped and arrested her.

Police officials say her arrest highlights how many educated individuals are increasingly getting entangled in drug networks. Officers also suspect that some peddlers choose smaller cities like Tumakuru to avoid Bengaluru’s high surveillance zones, especially ahead of New Year celebrations when the policing in the capital becomes more intensive.

In another set of operations, Tilak Park Police cracked three separate cases and arrested six accused. One Bengaluru-based gang selling MDMA was caught, while another interstate gang transporting ganja from Maharashtra, Odisha, and Andhra Pradesh was intercepted before they could distribute the consignment locally. Police seized ganja worth eight lakh rupees during these raids.

Meanwhile, Mysuru has also reported a significant drug bust. The Mysuru City CCB Police conducted an operation in the Narasimharaja Police Station limits and seized 176 grams of hydro-ganja worth approximately 17 lakh rupees from a house in Naidu Nagar. Two suspects—Aftab Ali Baig and Pratap Kumar—were arrested for their involvement in the high-value trade. A case has been registered at NR Police Station.

The series of arrests across Tumakuru and Mysuru signals growing concerns about drug trafficking spreading from metros into tier-2 cities.

Police officials believe that intensified surveillance in Bengaluru ahead of New Year parties has prompted many peddlers to shift their operations temporarily. With thousands expected to arrive in Bengaluru for the New Year festivities, the police are coordinating closely across districts to curb drug circulation.

Authorities have reiterated that strict action will continue against all forms of drug trade and have urged citizens to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity.