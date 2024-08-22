Dussehra and elephants have an inseparable relationship: Khandre

Mysuru: Dussehra is our national festival and the Mysore Dussehra festival has an inextricable connection with the elephant. Minister of Forests, Ecology and Environment Eshwara Khandre said that Jamboosavari is the main attraction of this festival.

District in-charge minister Dr. H C Mahadevappa, in the presence of Minister Venkatesh, performed traditional puja and gave a ceremonial start to the journey of the elephants from the forest to village.

Minister Eshwara Khandre said, The traditional worship of the elephants participating in the Dussehra festival and sending them from the forest to the land is a tradition that has been going on since ancient times and is the main attraction of the Jamboosavari Nadahabba, which is held on the day of Ashwayuzha Shuddha Dashami. He said that the fact that people are coming from all over the country to see it is proof of its popularity.

This time too, 58-year-old Abhimanyu is going to carry Nadadevi Chamundeshwari on the golden ambara, and we are saddened that Arjuna, who was the target elephant last year, is not with us this time. Last month I laid the foundation stone of Arjuna’s memorial near Yasalur, Hassan district, as Arjuna died fighting with wild elephants. He said that the government has also decided to build a memorial in the elephant camp of Arjuna.

I am told that in the past, the then Maharaja of Mysore, Shri Jayachamarajendra Wodeyar and his courtiers, used to worship the elephants at the Masti Gudi and Masthamma temple near HD Kote Taluk Antar Santhe and then traditionally the Gaja Payan would begin.

At that time, even in the villages and along the route where the elephants were walking, the people used to tie the trinkets and put them in the arena and worship the elephants by giving them bananas, rice and jaggery. I have heard that whole families of elephants, mahouts and kawadis used to come to Mysore on foot. Now symbolically here the elephants and mahouts walk only a short distance and then the elephants are sent to Mysore in lorries. However, it is a matter of happiness that all kinds of rituals are being followed so as not to deviate from the tradition, he said.

Eshwara Khandre said that he has suggested to pay more attention to the health of the elephants participating in the Dussehra Jamboosavari and to reserve the elephants in addition.

May the Dussehra celebrations be successful and prosperous. May the grace of Goddess Nada Devi, Mother Chamundeshwari be upon the state. May there be a good rain crop. Eshwara Khandre said that he will pray on this auspicious occasion for happiness and prosperity in the state.