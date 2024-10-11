Live
- Top 5 CIBIL Score Improvement Factors
- Hima Das cleared of all doping charges by NADA’s appeal panel
- Pakistan Cricket Board adds former umpire Aleem Dar, former players Aaqib Javed, Azhar Ali in selection committee
- Paris Agreement's goals no longer achievable, net zero still in sight
- Dussehra celebration: Mother gifts bike to her son from Gruhalakshmi savings
- Noel Tata appointed Chairman of Tata Trusts
- The Ultimate Guide for Indians to Select the Right Visa for Thailand
- Railway Loco Pilot killed by unknown assailant in Vijayawada Railway Station
- iOS 18.1 Release Coming Soon: Downgrades to iOS 18 Now Blocked
- Durga Navami 2024: Wishes, Greetings, and Status Updates to Share with Loved Ones
Just In
Dussehra celebration: Mother gifts bike to her son from Gruhalakshmi savings
A mother in Belgaum district has celebrated the Dussehra festival by gifting her son a bike after saving funds from the state government's ambitious 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme.
Belgaum: A mother in Belgaum district has celebrated the Dussehra festival by gifting her son a bike after saving funds from the state government's ambitious 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme.
Bagavva Neelappa Sunankki, a woman from Kaujalagi village of Gokak taluk, has gifted a two-wheeler to her son Ramesh Neelappa Sanankki. On Ayudha Puja day on Friday, she bought a bike from the showroom and celebrated by performing puja.
The money of Gruhalakshmi Yojana has created a new excitement in the lives of lakhs of women of the state and has helped them to build their lives in various ways. Accordingly, Bagavva Neelappa Sanakki of Kaujalagi has helped her son to go to work by giving him a bike.
Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has wished the mother and son of her home district Kaujalagi, who were given a bike with Gruhalakshmi's money.
The monthly 'Ghruhalakshmi' scheme money for the housewives of the family has created a new excitement in the lives of millions of women today. The minister was happy that the Gruhalakshmi money has helped women to make a living in various ways.