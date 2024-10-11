Dussehra celebration: Mother gifts bike to her son from Gruhalakshmi savings

Belgaum: A mother in Belgaum district has celebrated the Dussehra festival by gifting her son a bike after saving funds from the state government's ambitious 'Gruhalakshmi' scheme.

Bagavva Neelappa Sunankki, a woman from Kaujalagi village of Gokak taluk, has gifted a two-wheeler to her son Ramesh Neelappa Sanankki. On Ayudha Puja day on Friday, she bought a bike from the showroom and celebrated by performing puja.

The money of Gruhalakshmi Yojana has created a new excitement in the lives of lakhs of women of the state and has helped them to build their lives in various ways. Accordingly, Bagavva Neelappa Sanakki of Kaujalagi has helped her son to go to work by giving him a bike.

Minister for Women and Child Development Minister Lakshmi Hebbalkar has wished the mother and son of her home district Kaujalagi, who were given a bike with Gruhalakshmi's money.

The monthly 'Ghruhalakshmi' scheme money for the housewives of the family has created a new excitement in the lives of millions of women today. The minister was happy that the Gruhalakshmi money has helped women to make a living in various ways.