E-Waste re-commerce 2022 expo from May 18

Bengaluru: The largest e-Waste Re-Commerce Expo 2022 in the country will be held in Bengaluru for three days on May 18, 19 and 20 covering the segments of e-waste and electronic waste recycling and management.

Addressing a press conference, Urdhva Management founder Venkata Reddy said the Re-Commerce Expo was held for the first time in 2018 with the aim of creating an environment for managing and recycling waste generated by industries.

The third edition of the expo will be held at Lalit Ashok Hotel on May 18, 19 and 20 with special lectures on e-waste management and recycling on the first day, battery waste recycling and management on the second day, vehicle waste management and recycling on the third day.

Reddy said that the event will bring together all of the world's leading recycling entrepreneurs, waste producers, key employees in the waste management industry, scientists, researchers and government departments under one platform with discussion on the latest technology, research, current and forthcoming policies and law in the field of waste recycling and management. He said, "As an integrated sector in India, we have the main objective of developing waste management. Also, those involved in this field have the goal of reducing the gap between them. Ten major organizations including Karnataka Small Scale Industries Association (KASSIA), All India Association of Industries, Association for Information Technology, Consortium of Electronic Industries of Karnataka and Federation of Indian Small Scale Battery Associations have joined hands with the Expo.

Reddy said, "Increasingly, e-waste management has become a challenge. The event will be a forum to discuss the application of new technology and innovations in order to solve this problem and bring together hundreds of experts in the field."