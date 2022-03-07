Eagle rescued from quarry tragedy accused

Chamarajanagar: The forest officials on Monday rescued three Brahmini kites from the house of accused in stone quarry tragedy in Madahalli in Gundlupet taluk. It is said that the accused Hakeem , leasee of the quarry and a native of Kerala rearing the birds in his house in Gundlupet. Acting

on tip off Bandipura tiger reserve (BTR) officials raided the house and recovered 4 birds which rearing illegally. After the death of three workers Hakeem who leasee of the quarry was

absconding along with quarry owner Mahendrappa. Police laid trap to nab two accused. The BTR forest officers registered case under 1972 Wildlife Protection Act and searching for accused.