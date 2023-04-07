EC asked to stop broadcasting of Sudeep’s movie and TV show

Bengaluru: As actor Sudeep announced that he would campaign for CM Basavaraj Bommai and the candidates he mentioned, a lawyer from Shimoga wrote a letter to the Election Commission. As Sudeep had indirectly informed that he would be campaigning for BJP candidates, they have filed a petition seeking to prevent the airing of his films.

In a letter to the election officials, the lawyer wrote that 'Kannada film actor Kichcha Sudeep is a star campaigner of the Bharatiya Janata Party, so the Election Commission should take strict action so that no films of his acting are screened in theaters and TVs, no TV shows hosted by him are aired and no advertisements in which he acts are aired, till the elections are over.'

"His films, TV shows and advertisements are in clear violation tof the Election Code of Conduct as they influence the voters. Therefore, as a responsible citizen, I demand that the Election Commission immediately take urgent action in this matter,'' KP Shripal, a lawyer from Shimoga, has written a letter to the Election Commissioner.

CCB tracing culprit behind threat letter

It is being said that the CCB is calling many people and interrogating them, which has set a trap to find the person who wrote two threat letters to Kichcha Sudeep about leaking a private video. Jack Manju and Sudeep will also give their statements to the CCB in this regard. CCB has also got the tip of those who have already threatened him and reportedly the authorities are behind them.

Kichcha Sudeep said that the person who wrote the letter threatening to leak a private video to his home address was a person from the film industry. 'Also, I know who they are' he added. Sudeep said that he will be teaching a lesson to them in the coming days and said he knows how to answer them.

A complaint has been registered at Puttenahalli Police Station after Sudeep received a threatening letter. Sudeep's close friend Jack Manju had complained about this. Based on the complaint filed by Jack Manju, the police have registered an FIR and are investigating. Apart from saying that they will leak Sudeep's private video, the miscreants also wrote some unspeakable words in the letter. Sudeep's manager Jack Manju got the letter and handed it over to the police. Based on the complaint filed by Jack Manju, the police registered a case under IPC 504, 506 and IT Act.