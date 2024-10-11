Eco Task Force staff await salaries amid Dasara celebrations

Chikkamagaluru: While the state of Karnataka celebrates Dasara with grandeur, the plight of the Eco Task Force (ETF) staff in Chikkamagaluru remains overlooked. These employees, responsible for protecting the forests and wildlife, have not received their salaries or food allowances for the past two months. The delay in disbursement has left the ETF staff in a dire situation as they continue working without basic support from the government.

Despite the critical role that the ETF plays in preventing deforestation and mitigating human-wildlife conflicts, the Karnataka Government has not allocated funds for their wages and meal allowances since August. The Forest Department had managed to provide these allowances until that time, but the situation has worsened due to a funding gap. Staff members, now struggling to make ends meet, are left to wonder when they will be paid.

The Congress government, which established the ETF to combat rising deforestation and wild elephant menace now faces criticism for neglecting this vital task force. The force, tasked with safeguarding wild elephants and reduce human -elephant conflict across seven districts in Karnataka, is instrumental in keeping forest cover intact and protecting wildlife. Despite their importance, the state’s inconsistent payment cycle sometimes as infrequent as every three or four months has caused financial instability among the workforce.

The ETF force, which was formed to counteract deforestation and human-wildlife conflicts, is now facing its own internal crisis. Without proper compensation or basic amenities like food allowances, many of the staff feel neglected, despite the dangers and responsibilities they face daily. The task force’s role includes managing wildlife conflicts that pose significant risks to human settlements near forest areas, yet the workers are forced to manage with scant resources.

Simultaneously, in Shivamogga, the Dasara celebrations at Freedom Park were marred by heavy rains, but the event continued despite the weather.

While the public sat with chairs converted into makeshift umbrellas to watch the cultural programs, some VIPs and officials took shelter under a tented area. This unequal arrangement left many in the audience frustrated and led to protests against corporation officials and police, demanding better arrangements for the public. The contrast between the festive celebrations and the dire situation of the ETF staff has highlighted the disconnect between government priorities and the needs of those working to protect Karnataka’s natural resources.