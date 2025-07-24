ED files FEMA complaint over Rs 913- cr FDI violation

Live
Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate’s Bengaluru Zonal Office has filed a complaint against One Sigma Technologies Pvt Ltd (SIMPL) and its Director Nitya Nand Sharma for contravention of the Foreign Exchange Management Act to the tune of Rs 913 crore (Rs 913,75,88,062), an official statement said on Wednesday.
The enquiries in the matter were initiated on the basis of credible information that SIMPL has received a substantial amount of Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) from the US, allegedly in violation of the extant FDI policy, the ED statement said.
The ED investigation under the provisions of the FEMA revealed that the firm runs its business through mobile application named SIMPL.
