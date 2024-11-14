ED questions CM’s PA , MP G Kumar Naik in MUDA scam

Mysuru: The thorny issue of 14 disputed plots under the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) continues to trouble Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s close circle. The Enforcement Directorate (ED), alongside Lokayukta police and judicial investigations, is actively probing the case, bringing CM Siddaramaiah’s personal assistant, CT Kumar, alias SG Dineshkumar, under scrutiny.

CT Kumar faced intensive questioning at the ED office in Bengaluru, where officials sought details about his alleged involvement in the allocation of 14 plots and his role in signing documents on behalf of Siddaramaiah’s wife, Parvathi. Kumar was interrogated about the application process and his signature on Parvathi’s 2022 application related to the sites.

CT Kumar served as Siddaramaiah’s personal assistant, managing local programs and official tasks. Since 2014, Kumar had been following up on the land-related case and allegedly played a key role in facilitating the site allocation for Parvathi. Activist Gangaraju, using RTI findings, has accused the CM of leveraging his influence through Kumar to expedite the application process.

Raichur Congress MP and former Mysore deputy commissioner G. Kumar Naik, also appeared before the ED for questioning in connection with the same case. Naik had previously faced an inquiry by the Mysore Lokayukta for alleged irregularities during his tenure as District Collector when agricultural land was controversially converted. The ED has questioned Naik on his involvement in these conversions and his directives to MUDA and Tehsildar officials. Reacting to the ED probe, CM Siddaramaiah dismissed the allegations as baseless, stating, “Let the Enforcement Directorate proceed according to the law. We have nothing to hide, but the case being investigated is a false one.”

The ongoing investigations have created a political storm, with the opposition questioning the integrity of the CM’s administration. The case, involving alleged misuse of power and manipulation of bureaucratic processes, has become a significant test for Siddaramaiah’s government.

As the ED, Lokayukta, and judiciary intensify their probes, the controversy surrounding the 14 MUDA sites continues to unravel, putting several political and administrative figures under the scanner. With high-stakes political implications, the developments in this case are being closely watched across the state.