ED raids on Karnataka Home Minister

Bengaluru: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting searches at educational institutions linked to Karnataka Home Minister G Parameshwara at Tumakuru and on the outskirts of Bengaluru, official sources said.

According to sources, the searches were underway at Sri Siddhartha Medical College and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Technology in Tumakuru and Sri Siddhartha Institute of Medical Sciences in Nelamangala on the outskirts of Bengaluru.

The reasons for the searches are not yet known. While the Chief Minister did not wish to make any comments on ED searches stating he was not aware of it, Congress general secretary in-charge of Karnataka Randeep Singh Surjewala, while pointing out that Parameshwara was a tall SC leader, said the raids appear to be a desperate attempt to cover up the corruption of previous BJP governments and stifle the voice of those who champion the voice of the oppressed.