Elections to 25 MLC seats on December 10; notification on November 16

Bengaluru: The Election Commission of India on Tuesday announced the biennial election to the Karnataka Legislative Council from 20 Local Authorities' Constituencies for 25 seats will be held on December 10.



The election is necessitated as the term of office of the 25 MLCs is going to end on January 5, 2022.

While the election notification will be issued on November 16, the last date for filing nomination papers is November 23, and scrutiny will take place the next day.

Last date for withdrawal of candidature is November 26, and the counting of votes will take place on December 14.

The elections is being held for two seats each from the local authorities constituencies of Bijapur, Belgaum, Dharwad, Dakshina Kannada and Mysuru; and one each from Bidar, Gulbarga, Uttara Kannada, Raichur, Bellary, Chitradurga, Shivamogga, Chikmagalur, Hassan, Tumakuru, Mandya, Bangalore, Bangalore Rural, Kolar and Kodagu.

The Election Commission has said that Covid-19 guidelines issued, should be strictly followed during the entire election process.

It said, the model code of conduct will come into force with immediate effect in the constituencies concerned.