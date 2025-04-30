Live
Elephant fatally attacks woman rubber tapper
Highlights
Puttur: The Perlampady community is grappling with grief following the death of a woman in a wild elephant attack on Tuesday morning. The incident has...
Puttur: The Perlampady community is grappling with grief following the death of a woman in a wild elephant attack on Tuesday morning. The incident has sparked renewed concerns about human-wildlife conflicts in areas bordering forested regions.
While engaged in rubber tapping, the woman was attacked by the lone elephant and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to reports.
Local sources identified the elephant as a solitary animal, prompting discussions on tracking such elephants to prevent future incidents. Authorities are investigating to determine the circumstances and explore measures to enhance safety for workers in vulnerable areas.
