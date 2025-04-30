  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Elephant fatally attacks woman rubber tapper

Elephant fatally attacks woman rubber tapper
x
Highlights

Puttur: The Perlampady community is grappling with grief following the death of a woman in a wild elephant attack on Tuesday morning. The incident has...

Puttur: The Perlampady community is grappling with grief following the death of a woman in a wild elephant attack on Tuesday morning. The incident has sparked renewed concerns about human-wildlife conflicts in areas bordering forested regions.

While engaged in rubber tapping, the woman was attacked by the lone elephant and succumbed to her injuries at the scene, according to reports.

Local sources identified the elephant as a solitary animal, prompting discussions on tracking such elephants to prevent future incidents. Authorities are investigating to determine the circumstances and explore measures to enhance safety for workers in vulnerable areas.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick