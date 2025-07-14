Elusive leopard that terrorized villagers for over a month captured

Raichur: Residentsof D Rampur village in Raichur taluk can finally breathe a sigh of relief as forest officials have successfully captured the leopard that had kept the entire region on edge for nearly one and a half months. The big cat, a male estimated to be around three years old, had been hiding in the Paramashwara hill forest area and frequently venturing near human settlements, creating an atmosphere of fear and panic.

The leopard had not only killed numerous stray dogs, chickens, peacocks and goats but had also made villagers too scared to step out of their homes after dusk. Many families lived in constant fear of the predator, with daily life disrupted as people avoided farms and forest edges in the evenings. Some even compared the situation to Rudraprayag, where a similar man-eater once struck terror for years. Forest officials, who had been struggling to trap the leopard for weeks, finally succeeded after employing several smart techniques. They set up two iron cages (baits), spraying them with the scent of a female leopard’s urine and droppings to lure the male.

In addition, live chickens and stray dogs were left near the trap to attract the predator.

After multiple failed attempts and days of anxious waiting, the leopard finally fell for the bait and was trapped inside the cage.

However, in its struggle to escape, it reportedly injured its face slightly. The officials plan to safely relocate the animal away from human habitation after a medical examination.

For the villagers of D Rampur, this marks the end of weeks of sleepless nights and anxious days.

They have expressed deep gratitude to the forest department and local administration for finally ending their ordeal.