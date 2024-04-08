Embassy Group Expands Educational Horizons with Embassy Academy Launch in North Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Embassy Group, one of India’s leading real estate developers, inaugurated the campus of its new smart K–12 school, Embassy Academy. The ceremony was presided over by Jitu Virwani, Chairman and Managing Director – Embassy Group; Raj Virwani; Rajeshwari BC, Principal of Embassy Academy; Stefano De Napoli, CEO of Embassy Education, and Maria Zakharova, Governing Council Chairperson – Embassy Academy, amongst others. Located amidst the sprawling integrated township of Embassy Springs in Devanahalli, North Bengaluru, the campus was designed by the renowned Andy Fisher Workshop of Singapore.

Embassy Group first ventured into the education field with the launch of Stonehill International School in 2008. With the launch of Embassy Academy, the brand has further strengthened its position in the education space. The Chairman and Managing Director – Embassy Group, Jitu Virwani said, “At the cornerstone of the Embassy’s corporate ethos is a deeply held conviction that education can transform lives and generations to follow. Embassy Academy was born out of the need for a school that prepares students to be successful in a constantly evolving and competitive new world. We aim to nurture life-long learners and socially responsible citizens by developing skills that will allow them to make a positive impact on the world.”

Speaking at the inauguration of the campus, CEO of Embassy Education, Stefano De Napoli said, “As we inaugurate the Embassy Academy campus, we mark another significant milestone in our journey towards revolutionising education. The launch of the school underscores our unwavering dedication to providing quality learning experiences that empower students to excel. Our campus distinguishes itself with its exceptional infrastructure of international standards offering state-of-the-art facilities, which include advanced labs for science, math, computers, and robotics. Additionally, we also have dedicated spaces for music, the arts, and dance, underscoring our belief in nurturing well-rounded individuals. Our provision of libraries, dining areas, play zones, and extensive outdoor sports facilities further enriches the learning experience, ensuring that our students have access to a diverse range of opportunities for growth and exploration.”

As part of the inaugural festivities, Embassy Academy also hosted the Younique Talent Show for children aged 3 to 12 years to take centre stage and showcase their extraordinary skills. Winners of the talent show had the opportunity to win prizes worth Rs 2 lakh. Swara Arya was adjudged the most talented child in the junior category (3 to 7 years), while Savio Praneeth won the top spot in the senior category (8 to 12 years). The guest of honour and judge of the Younique Talent Show was Prasad Bidapa, a Bengaluru-based fashion stylist, consultant, and choreographer.

The prncipal of Embassy Academy, Rajeshwari BC said, "As the new principal of Embassy Academy, I am honoured to lead a school that is dedicated to revolutionizing learning through experiential education. Our pedagogical approach prioritises not just what students learn but also how they learn, cultivating independence, collaboration, and creativity while also instilling a healthy sense of competitiveness. With small class sizes and an optimal teacher-student ratio, we ensure that each student receives personalised attention, leading to enhanced welfare and academic performance. At Embassy Academy, we are committed to shaping not just knowledgeable individuals but lifelong learners equipped with the skills and mindset to thrive in an ever-changing world."

With the academic year beginning in June 2024, admissions are now open for grades Nursery to 5 in the first year of operations at the school. Admissions will eventually be extended for grades 6 to 12.