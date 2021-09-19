Encroachments leave largest lake in Bannur taluk shrunk

Mysuru: The Heggere lake in Bannur taluk of Mysuru district spread over 462 acres is the largest water body in the taluk. But encroachments and piling silt obstructs storage of water in the lake. Water from KRS reservoir is being supplied through the canal to fill the lake. Drinking water needs of Makanahalli, Madiganahalli, Bhugatahali, and Beedanahalli are met through the lake. It also provides irrigation water to paddy, maize, ragi and other crops in an extent of 3,600 acres. The importance of the lake can be gauged from the fact that it supplies provides irrigation water to Horalahalli, which is 18 kms away.

In spite of its indispensability to irrigation and drinking water needs in the area, big sharks, mainly big land-owners, have encroached more than 100 acres of the lake land. Five years back Bannur MLA Sunitha Veerappa Gowda instructed officials to survey the lake and identify encroachments. Officials even prepared plan for desilting the lake. But

after the defeat of Sunitha in the election, survey was put on backburner.

in 2017 when Dr H C Mahadevappa was PWD minister a walkers path was laid around the lake. But, the lake has fallen into decay, with tiles on the walkers path coming off and wild growth of bushes in the lake.

Speaking to The Hans India, a villager, Madihalli Somu, said that more water can be stored in the lake if silt is removed and encroachment is cleared. He has urged the authorities concerned to take steps to save the lake. Farmers association president Bannur Narayan said that illegal sand mining in the lake badly impacted groundwater in the surrounding areas. He has urged the authorities to conduct a survey immediately to identify the extent of encroachments.

The lake also hosts Devi Teppotsava during Demadramba

Devi annual car festival in which thousands of people take part. People are urging the government to develop the lake as a tourism spot. Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Limited (CNNL) Assistant Engineer Manju S Gowda said that the lake will be surveyed soon and encroachment will be cleared.