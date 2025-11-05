Engineers given weekly targets to demolish illegal buildings

The drive to remove unauthorized constructions in Bengaluru is picking up pace once again. The Bengaluru East Municipal Zone has set a weekly target for engineers to demolish eight illegal buildings as part of a renewed crackdown on unauthorized structures.

Following the formation of the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA), the city’s civic officials have intensified their focus on illegal construction activities. Bengaluru East Zonal Commissioner Lokhande Snehal Sudhakar recently convened a coordination meeting with municipal engineers, directing them to implement the demolition plan with strict timelines.

Under the East Zone’s jurisdiction, there are 8 divisions, 24 sub-divisions, and 50 wards. Officials have been instructed to compile and maintain complete data related to construction activities in their respective areas within a week.

As per the directive, each division must remove at least one illegal building per week, resulting in a total of eight demolitions weekly across the East Zone. The Commissioner emphasized the need for decisive and lawful action against unauthorized structures, warning engineers against any negligence or delay.

The intensified demolition drive is not limited to the East Zone alone — similar operations are expected to begin across all city zones in the coming weeks under the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s oversight.

With civic officials gearing up for large-scale action, all eyes are now on how effectively the city’s long-standing issue of illegal constructions will finally be addressed.