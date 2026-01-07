Entire system can’t be judged by single incident: HM on Ballari shootout

Bengaluru: Responding to statements by Union Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy over the handling of affairs in Karnataka in connection with the Ballari shootout, state Home Minister G. Parameshwara said that the entire system cannot be judged based on a single incident.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, Parameshwara said he is serving as state Home Minister for the third time and is fully aware of when and what decisions need to be taken.

Parameshwara said he has been in politics for 38 years and handled several responsibilities in the party and the government. The state Home Minister said he knows what measures need to be taken and when firm decisions are required to maintain law and order in the state, and that such decisions have been taken.

He said H. D. Kumaraswamy is a Union Minister and has access to information from across the country, and is aware of developments in every state. However, he said the entire system cannot be judged or certified based on a single incident.

He said the Police Department makes decisions at its own level to maintain law and order, and that in such incidents, the government issues necessary directions to take appropriate measures.

Responding to the Ballari incident, he said one must fully understand an issue before making statements, as careless remarks can have wider consequences. He said political leaders, including himself, must be mindful of the social impact of their statements.

He said doctors have clearly stated that a second post-mortem examination was not conducted on the deceased in the incident. He questioned whether leaders who claimed that two post-mortem examinations were conducted had verified the facts. He said the doctors who conducted the post-mortem examination have issued statements, and asked whose version should be believed. Parameshwara added that he too accepts the doctors’ clarification that no second post-mortem examination was conducted. Kumaraswamy had launched a scathing attack against Parameshwara in the backdrop of a series of violent incidents in the state. Kumaraswamy also alleged that the post-mortem examination of the Congress worker was conducted twice by authorities to fix BJP MLA Janardhana Reddy in the Ballari violence case.

Parameshwara further congratulated Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for equalling the record of former Chief Minister late D. Devaraj Urs’ 2,792 days in office.

He also congratulated Congress leaders Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi, Mallikarjun Kharge, K.C. Venugopal and Randeep Singh Surjewala for allowing Siddaramaiah to achieve this milestone.

He said such opportunities are possible only in the Congress party. Similar opportunities were given earlier to Devaraj Urs, and now Siddaramaiah has been given the same.

Such developments can be seen only in the Congress party, he said, adding that this has been possible because of the party’s vision, commitment, and ideology focused on the poor and development.