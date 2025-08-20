Excavations in Dharmasthala sites yield no evidence

Mangaluru: Excavations in Dharmasthala, ordered after allegations of mass burials in the temple town, have so far yielded no evidence, with searches across 17 sites drawing a blank. The development has prompted sharp criticism in the Karnataka Assembly, where the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the government of succumbing to pressure from leftist groups and “urban naxals” in constituting a Special Investigation Team (SIT).

Officials confirmed that despite weeks of digging at various locations in Dharmasthala, no skeletal remains have been recovered. The complaint that triggered the probe was filed anonymously three weeks ago by an individual wearing a mask, who is said to have produced a skull while registering the case. The authenticity of the skull remains unverified, further clouding the case.

In the Assembly, BJP leaders charged the Congress government with acting in haste. They argued that the SIT’s formation was politically motivated, under pressure from left-aligned activists seeking to “desecrate” Hindu religious centres. “This is not merely an investigation. It is an attempt to discredit centuries-old faith and its institutions,” said Leader of the Opposition R. Ashoka.

The debate intensified when Gangavati MLA Gali Janardhan Reddy alleged that a former IAS officer, now a Member of Parliament from Tamil Nadu and associated with the CPI(M), had a role in pushing the complaint. Coastal Karnataka MLAs Dr. Bharath Shetty, Sunil Kumar, Vedavyas Kamath, and Yashpal Suvarna also spoke, insisting the SIT must expand its remit to investigate what they described as a “deep-rooted conspiracy” to target Hindu temples and their spiritual leadership.

“The same forces were active in controversies surrounding Shani Singanapur, Tirupathi, and Sabarimala. Dharmasthala is their latest target,” one legislator said.

The Congress, however, has defended the SIT’s formation, maintaining that the government cannot ignore serious allegations, irrespective of the outcome of excavations. Senior ministers stressed that the SIT would continue its inquiry until all aspects of the complaint are examined. Dharmasthala, a revered temple town in Dakshina Kannada district, attracts thousands of devotees each year. The allegations of mass graves shocked residents and devotees, casting a shadow over the institution’s reputation. With excavations proving fruitless, the focus has now shifted to the political battlelines being drawn over the episode.

As the SIT presses on, questions remain not only about the veracity of the claims but also about the motives behind them—whether they stem from genuine concern or political agendas seeking to inflame religious sensitivities.