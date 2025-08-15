Expedite pothole repairs in city: BBMP

Bengaluru: Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Chief Commissioner Maheshwar Rao on Thursday instructed officials to speed up the closure of potholes on city roads. Addressing a virtual meeting on pothole repairs, Rao said, “Develop comprehensive micro-plans for your respective zones and close all potholes using hot mix, cold mix, or eco-fix materials within deadlines.”

He directed that potholes on major arterial and sub-arterial roads be addressed first.According to Traffic Police data, 4,500 potholes have been identified across the city, of which 3,621 fall under BBMP’s jurisdiction.

“All identified potholes must be closed immediately,” he said, while stressing the need to hold contractors accountable. “Identify roads under the Defect Liability Period (DLP). If potholes develop on these roads within that time frame, the original contractor must repair them,” Rao told officials.

He added that potholes flagged by the Traffic Police are mapped via the Geographic Information System (GIS) and instructed that post-repair photographs be uploaded for verification.

Rao also called for inter-departmental coordination to ensure effective monitoring and asked officials to submit details of roads where post-construction repairs were neglected to agencies concerned, including the Metro, Bangalore Electricity Supply Company (BESCOM), Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB), and National Highways Authority of India (NHAI).

The meeting was attended by Special Commissioner (Planning) Karigowda, Joint Police Commissioner (Traffic) Karthik Reddy, zonal commissioners, joint commissioners, chief engineers, and other senior officials.