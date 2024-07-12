Expose Congress corruption and irregularities; Dr Ponguleti tells State BJP cadre

Bengaluru: Dr Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy, former MLC, BJP, National Co-Incharge of Karnataka & Tamil Nadu thanked the people of Karnataka for giving BJP a majority mandate in the recently concluded parliament elections. He addressed the Karnataka State office bearers meeting presided over by B Y Vijayendra MLA, and Karnataka State BJP president, at the party state headquarters on Thursday. Vijayendra welcomed and felicitated Dr. Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy for being appointed as the additional responsibility, as BJP National Co-incharge of Karnataka, in addition to Tamil Nadu.

During his address, Dr Ponguleti recalled the the confidence and firm belief people in the NDA government led by PM Narendra Modi, and his delivery of good governance. Praising the dedication and hard work of Vijayendra along with the team of Karnataka BJP, Dr Sudhakar Reddy appealed to everyone to work together to ensure a brighter future for Karnataka BJP and uphold the values that the BJP stands for under the leadership of Modi. He also appealed to all members to actively expose the Karnataka Congress Government’s Valmiki scandal, MUDA scandal, and the recent price hikes, along with other anti-people policies, corrupt practices, misdeeds and failures.

Urging them to bring these issues to the forefront in agitational mode on behalf of the people of Karnataka and highlight the achievements ongoing schemes, and programmes of the NDA government of Modi. The meeting hailed and greeted Narendra Modi who was conferred Russia’s Highest Award the Order of St.Andrew the Apostle the First-Called.