Fake Bomb Threats Target Archaeological Museums in Vijaypur; Authorities Confirm No Danger

Vijayapura : A series of fake bomb threats has rattled archaeological museums under the Archaeology Department of India, leading to heightened security measures and investigations. The threat, communicated via email, has prompted authorities to conduct inspections at various museum locations, including the Golagumbaj premises museum in Vijaypura.

DC T Bhubalan assured the public that there is no need to panic, clarifying that the bomb threat is unsubstantiated, and no explosive devices were found during the inspection at the Golagumbaj museum. The elaborate security check included the deployment of bomb disposal squads and dog squads to ensure the safety of the premises. The threat originated from an email received yesterday, claiming that bombs had been planted in museums across the country. More than 100 bomb threats were allegedly sent from the email address 'morgue999lol' to various museum-related contacts, including [email protected].

In a separate incident on Friday, the Visvesvaraya Museum in Bengaluru also received a bomb threat through email. The threatening message, sent from the ID 'Morgue999lol,' asserted the presence of concealed explosives in the museum and hinted at an imminent explosion in the morning. The email further mentioned the name of a terrorist organization, 'Terrorizers 111.' Upon receiving the threat, museum staff informed the police, triggering a swift response. The police, along with bomb disposal squads and dog squads, conducted a thorough inspection at the Visvesvaraya Museum. Subsequent verification confirmed that the bomb threat was a hoax, leading to the registration of a case at Cubbon Park Police Station.

