Farmer Injured in Leopard Attack

Highlights
A leopard attacked a farmer in Elathur, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru, while he was cutting grass early in the morning on Sunday.
Mangaluru: A leopard attacked a farmer in Elathur, near Kinnigoli on the outskirts of Mangaluru, while he was cutting grass early in the morning on Sunday.
Residents of the area had been on high alert for the past week due to frequent leopard sightings. On the morning of November 3, the leopard suddenly pounced on Ligory, a resident of Kalkare. The attack left Ligory with facial injuries, but he managed to escape. He has since been taken to the hospital for treatment.
Elathur is primarily an agricultural community, and the incident has sparked fear among the villagers. Locals are now urging the Forest Department to take immediate action and capture the leopard to ensure their safety.
