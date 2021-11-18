Farmer robbed of 9.5 lakh

Chamarajanagara: A farmer was robbed of Rs 9.5 lakh in broad daylight. Nagegowda, a native of Achchttipura near here, came for registration of property which he bought from another person.



Nagegowda came out of the sub registrar office for lunch in a hotel in front of the district administration bhavan.

He kept his briefcase containing the cash in the car and parked it in front of the hotel.

When he came out after having lunch, he found the car window glassbroken and his briefcase missing. Seeing this, he fainted on the road.

Chamarajanagara town police have registered a case.