Farmers in Gadag protest against wind companies over land encroachment

Gadag: Tensions flared in the Gajendragad taluk of Gadag district as farmers expressed outrage over alleged illegal encroachment of their fertile lands by vehicles belonging to wind energy companies. The incident occurred near Naregal town, where large vehicles were reportedly trespassing on agricultural fields without the farmers’ consent.

Frustrated with the lack of response from authorities, farmers dug trenches to block the vehicles from entering their fields. The situation escalated when police officers, allegedly acting on behalf of the company, arrived at the scene. Farmers, some of whom have been guarding their fields overnight, accused the police of siding with the companies instead of protecting their rights.

“We have no contract with these companies. Yet, their vehicles are damaging our lands illegally. We have no choice but to stop them ourselves,” said one farmer, who expressed concerns about losing their livelihoods.

The farmers made serious accusations against the police, claiming that officers were working as intermediaries for the wind companies in exchange for bribes. “The police, who should be our protectors, are now threatening us to release the company’s vehicles. This is injustice,” another farmer said. Adding to their woes, farmers alleged that local politicians and representatives have turned a blind eye to their plight. They claimed that influential politicians are colluding with the companies, leaving farmers feeling oppressed and abandoned. Responding to the accusations, Gadag SP B.S. Nemagowda assured farmers that they would not face injustice. “We are not against the farmers. If there are any issues, they can meet me directly. Legal actions will be taken after verifying all documents,” he said. The SP also clarified that police protection was granted to the company following a request but maintained that no coercive action would be taken against the farmers.

Farmers pointed out that an earlier agreement allowed a road to be built for a company named Renew, but they now allege that another company is using the same access to encroach on their fields. Efforts to reach the company for clarification have so far been unsuccessful. Farmers warned of intensified protests if the authorities fail to resolve the issue swiftly. “We only want our lands to be respected. These wind companies cannot ruin our fields for their gain. If this continues, we will fight fiercely to protect our rights,” they declared. The ongoing standoff highlights the pressing need for local authorities and concerned officials to intervene and address the grievances of farmers. With their livelihoods at stake, farmers have demanded a thorough investigation and immediate action against the alleged encroachments by wind

energy companies.