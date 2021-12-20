Fate of Mandya hospital hangs in mid-air for over five years

Mandya: The negligent attitude of officers in shifting a Tamil colony has hampered construction of super speciality hospital. The State government sanctioned Rs 30 crore for the construction of super speciality hospital (SSH) in premises of Mandya Institute of Medical Science (MIMS).

But the plot where SSH would come up has a colony of poor people in it. The State High Court in the year 2015 itself ordered the state government to clear Tamil colony and rehabilitate the residents by finding suitable place. The district administration identified a plot in Chikkamandya for rehabilitating Tamil colony people. But no further action was taken in this regard.

If the authorities do not utilise Rs 30 crore grants for construction of SSH the funds will be lapsed. The state high court issued deadline of one and half years for shifting of Tamil colony residents but even after six years the colony did not shift.

A social activist already filed a contempt of court petition in state HC but still officials are least bothered about it. According to sources Karnataka Slum Development Board doing construction at the site identified for construction of colony, sought one more year's time for rehabilitation.

Speaking to The Hans India RTI worker K R Ravindra said that if authorities do not take up construction work one more contempt petition would be filed in court. He said during tenure of state chief minister H D Kumaraswamy the government sanctioned Rs 30 crore and released Rs 10 crore for SSH.

Advocate Ramaiah said that if the authorities does not start work the grants would go back after March next. He said the same condition prevails in the Rs 50 crores grant sanctioned for development of Mandya city. He said negligent attitude of elected representatives and officials are hindering developmental works.

Mandya MLA M Srinivas brought the issue of the SSH in Belagavi assembly session last week. The state medical education minister Dr Sudhakar said a meeting of state sewerage abolition board and MIMS will be called soon to sort out the issue.

Mandya deputy commissioner S Ashwathi told that the construction of houses is in final state in Chikkamandya for rehabilitation. "We will shift the Tamil colony within next two months", she affirmed.

According to sources influential entrepreneurs encroached MIMS land along with Tamil colony residents. These entrepreneurs are running nursing, degree and ITI colleges in encroached area. While clearing Tamil colony these colleges would also be demolished hence they are obstructing clearing of colony. There are a total of 524 houses in Tamil colony and all families would be allotted houses in Chikkamandya.