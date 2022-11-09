Father Drowned His Daughter In Karnataka For Loving Boy From Another Community
- In a case of honour killing, the father drowned his daughter because he didn't like the fact that she was seeing a boy from a different group.
- He was upset by her relationship and shoved his daughter into a body of water at Kudathini, a town in the Ballari area.
In a case of honour killing, the father drowned his daughter because he didn't like the fact that she was seeing a boy from a different group. The incident happened in the Ballari district of Karnataka.
The offence happened on October 31. Omkar Gowda, the accused, informed his daughter that they were going to the movies. They left their house together, but they arrived late for the movies.They then proceeded to a shrine after leaving the theatre, and he later bought her jewellery from a store nearby. He then drove her to the nearby High-Level Canal and pushed her into the water.
Her father ignored the girl's cries for assistance. The water claimed her life. He fled to Tirupati overnight after the murder.
The girl's mother and brother did, however, file a missing person report at the Kudathini police station. As a result, when p olice detained the father, Omkar Gowda, when he came home on Tuesday. He admitted to killing his daughter to the police after being questioned. Authorities from the police have started looking for the girl's body.