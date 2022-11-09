Father Drowned His Daughter In Karnataka For Loving Boy From Another Community

In a case of honour killing, the father drowned his daughter because he didn't like the fact that she was seeing a boy from a different group. The incident happened in the Ballari district of Karnataka.

She was adamant to keep her relationship with him despite his repeated cautions to her. He was upset by her relationship and shoved his daughter into a body of water at Kudathini, a town in the Ballari area. He approached the police once the crime was over and admitted to killing his daughter.