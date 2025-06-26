Fearless reporting is the soul of Journalism

Mangaluru: Journalism without fearless reporting is meaningless,” observed Mangaluru Police Commissioner Sudhir Kumar Reddy, while addressing a gathering at the Press Club here on Wednesday. He was speaking after presenting the Brand Mangaluru Award to journalist Vijay Kotian. The event was organised by the Dakshina Kannada Working Journalists’ Association.

Citing the example of Russian journalist Anna Politkovskaya, Reddy underscored the importance of courage in journalism. “When your intentions are genuine, courage follows naturally. Journalists should not fear anything if they’re committed to truth,” he said. He recalled how post-genocide Rwanda saw deep divisions between communities, with almost no communication between them.

“But it was the media—particularly radio—that began highlighting the good happening in society. Eventually, people came together, and the perpetrators were brought to justice. That transformation was led by journalism,” he noted.

Highlighting the role of accuracy over speed, Reddy cautioned against hastily publishing unverified information. “Accuracy is more important than how quickly a story is published. Journalists must not let false balance dilute the truth. There’s no need to treat the accused and the victim the same in the name of neutrality,” he said.

“Writing the truth will invite challenges. But there is no need to fear if your writing stems from integrity and empathy. A journalist who writes with a clear conscience will never be shaken,” he asserted.

Reddy called for “conscientious and compassionate journalism,” and added:“The light that journalism brings must dispel the darkness in society. If journalists fail to carry that light, the shadow of injustice will remain, affecting the majority because of the actions of a few.”

He concluded by saying that even if challenges persist, the press must work towards lasting peace. “When we look back in times of peace, let us remember that it was fearless journalists who made that peace possible,” he said.

Also present at the event were Khader Shah, Senior Assistant Director, Department of Information and Public Relations; Ramakrishna R., President of the Press Bhavan Trust; P.B. Harish Rai, President of Mangaluru Press Club; Srinivas Indaje, President of the Working Journalists’ Association; Treasurer Pushparaj B.N.; and General Secretary Jitendra Kundeshwar.