Ferrari gets its first showroom in Bengaluru

Bengaluru: One would think Ferrari reportedly paying Rs 8 lakh as rent for a 10,000-square-foot showroom space in Bengaluru would bring laurels to the IT hub. Instead, the internet is trolling the city, asking where the roads are to drive the supercar. Bengaluru's first Ferrari showroom opened near the ITC factory in Meenakunte Hosur village, near Kempegowda International Airport, towards the end of March.

While it may already be a crowd-puller, it has also sparked a raging online debate, once again highlighting the city's pothole-ridden roads. Tongue-in-cheek, 'X' user @DoctorC28 asked, "Where will we even drive this car in Blore? The potholes are so deep, how will the car come out of it?"

Another user, Sujay (@sujay_phadke), suggested that luxury carmakers should themselves provide the necessary infrastructure—perhaps even build a few roads—to make it possible to drive a Ferrari in Bengaluru. 'X' user StayTrue (@mkart72) had a similar take: "Hope they sell roads too, as an accessory," he joked.

The discussion also veered towards the showroom's compliance with the 60 per cent Kannada signage rule. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) issued a directive in December 2023 mandating that all commercial establishments under its jurisdiction display name boards with at least 60 per cent Kannada text by February 28, 2024.

However, 'X' user Aniruddha Vasudeva (@VasudevaAnirudh) pointed out that the showroom's signage only appeared disproportionate because "Ferrari" is a three-syllable word in Kannada. "The text height in both languages seems to be equal," he observed, momentarily settling the debate. Of course, many were simply excited about getting their very own Ferrari showroom. "It's a whole vibe," some declared.

'X' user @CricwithNick added, "The prancing horse in Bengaluru? That's pure class rolling in." Incidentally, in September 2021, a speeding Ferrari crashed into a median in Yelahanka, with overspeeding on wet roads suspected to have caused the accident. The showroom will also deal in pre-owned Ferraris.

Apart from Bengaluru, Mumbai and New Delhi each have a Ferrari showroom. Both the Delhi and Bengaluru outlets are operated by Ferrari dealer Select Cars Private Limited. According to media reports, Bengaluru already has around 20 to 30 Ferraris on its roads.