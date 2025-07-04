Live
- Minister Boseraju Slams BJP MLC for Remarks Against Chief Secretary, Urges Governor to Act
- Top New Movies & Shows to Watch in Early July 2025
- Elevate your snack game with pistachio samosas
- Kebabs, curries, comfort: One8 Commune’s flavor-packed experience
- Yo Yo Honey Singh revives fan-favourite ‘One Thousand Miles’ with new music video
- Nimrit Kaur collaborates with Tiger Shroff for music video ‘Bepanaah’, says a truly inspiringexperience
- Kasparov Questions Carlsen’s Intentions vs Gukesh, Claims Teen Star Has Shaken Magnus' Supremacy
- Must-have monsoon Tops for effortless style
- AI, Omnichannel, and Bharat-First Growth Power India’s Startups: Meta-A&M Report
- Vivo X Fold 5 and X200 FE Set to Launch in India on July 14
Ferrari Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Lalbagh for Road Tax Evasion in Karnataka
Highlights
A luxury Ferrari valued at Rs 7.5 crore was seized near Lalbagh for non-payment of Karnataka road tax. Registered in Maharashtra with Rs 20 lakh paid, the owner owes Rs 1.45 crore in taxes. The car is parked outside the owner’s residence as RTO prepares to take formal possession.
An owner of a Ferrari car worth Rs 7.5 crore was caught by RTO officials near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. They caught him because the owner did not pay taxes. He owes Rs 1.45 crore in road tax to the state.
After seizing the car, the officials have parked the car outside the owner’s house.
The car was registered in Maharashtra and had paid Rs 20 lakh in taxes there. But it was being driven illegally in Karnataka without paying the proper taxes.
The owner is accused of avoiding road tax in Karnataka. Now, the RTO is getting ready to officially take the car.
RTO workers are at the owner’s house, waiting for orders from their senior officers.
Next Story