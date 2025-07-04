  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Ferrari Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Lalbagh for Road Tax Evasion in Karnataka

Ferrari Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Lalbagh for Road Tax Evasion in Karnataka
x

Ferrari Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Lalbagh for Road Tax Evasion in Karnataka

Highlights

A luxury Ferrari valued at Rs 7.5 crore was seized near Lalbagh for non-payment of Karnataka road tax. Registered in Maharashtra with Rs 20 lakh paid, the owner owes Rs 1.45 crore in taxes. The car is parked outside the owner’s residence as RTO prepares to take formal possession.

An owner of a Ferrari car worth Rs 7.5 crore was caught by RTO officials near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. They caught him because the owner did not pay taxes. He owes Rs 1.45 crore in road tax to the state.

After seizing the car, the officials have parked the car outside the owner’s house.

The car was registered in Maharashtra and had paid Rs 20 lakh in taxes there. But it was being driven illegally in Karnataka without paying the proper taxes.

The owner is accused of avoiding road tax in Karnataka. Now, the RTO is getting ready to officially take the car.

RTO workers are at the owner’s house, waiting for orders from their senior officers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2025 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick