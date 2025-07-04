Ferrari Worth Rs 7.5 Crore Seized Near Lalbagh for Road Tax Evasion in Karnataka

An owner of a Ferrari car worth Rs 7.5 crore was caught by RTO officials near Lalbagh in Bengaluru. They caught him because the owner did not pay taxes. He owes Rs 1.45 crore in road tax to the state.

After seizing the car, the officials have parked the car outside the owner’s house.

The car was registered in Maharashtra and had paid Rs 20 lakh in taxes there. But it was being driven illegally in Karnataka without paying the proper taxes.

The owner is accused of avoiding road tax in Karnataka. Now, the RTO is getting ready to officially take the car.

RTO workers are at the owner’s house, waiting for orders from their senior officers.