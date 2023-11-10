Fiasco at the temple One injured and 35 others injured in stampede

Hassan: One young woman got severely electrocuted and fifty other have been injured in the stampede at Hasanamba temple. The temple opened for its annual 12 day ‘darshan’. Today being Friday there were not less than 5,000 devotees queuing up for the Darshan, but at 12.45 all hell broke loose after a young woman got electrocuted and fell unconscious. This triggered a stampede in the middle section of the queue resulting in 35 others getting injured.



The condition of the woman who got electrocuted is stated to be serious and those others injured have been getting treated at the local hospitals in Hassan.

According to temple authorities, the temple opened for the annual Darshan on November 2 and will close for the next one year on November 15. The temple has devotees arriving from parts of the state during this annual darshan. This year there were more devotees wanting to have darshan, and today being a Friday, more devotees turned up for darshan.

The hospital authorities said the woman (name withheld on request) who is in serious condition in the hospital, did not show any signs of electrocution, but she was definitely in shock and had collapsed which sent others into a fit of frenzy that resulted in a stampede.