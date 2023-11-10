Live
- Tvesa, Avani and Pranavi lead six Indians into final stage of LET Q-School
- ED arrests ex-president of Pulpally Service Cooperative Bank in PMLA case
- CBI busts inter-state fake job & training racket, nabs 3 kingpins
- Delhi Government launched "Diye Jalao-Patakhe Nahi” campaign to combat pollution
- Hyderabad police bans bursting firecrackers in public on Diwali
- I don't practice shots to be technically good but to score runs so that the team can win matches: Virat Kohli
- Gurugram bus fire: Two minors die, toll mounts to four
- IT Dept seizes Rs 75 lakh in Jaipur’s Ganpati Plaza
- Twenty candidates filed 32 nominations in Gadwal constituency
- Mizoram: Over 87% turnout in re-polling at one voting centre
Just In
Fiasco at the temple One injured and 35 others injured in stampede
One young woman got severely electrocuted and fifty other have been injured in the stampede at Hasanamba temple.
Hassan: One young woman got severely electrocuted and fifty other have been injured in the stampede at Hasanamba temple. The temple opened for its annual 12 day ‘darshan’. Today being Friday there were not less than 5,000 devotees queuing up for the Darshan, but at 12.45 all hell broke loose after a young woman got electrocuted and fell unconscious. This triggered a stampede in the middle section of the queue resulting in 35 others getting injured.
The condition of the woman who got electrocuted is stated to be serious and those others injured have been getting treated at the local hospitals in Hassan.
According to temple authorities, the temple opened for the annual Darshan on November 2 and will close for the next one year on November 15. The temple has devotees arriving from parts of the state during this annual darshan. This year there were more devotees wanting to have darshan, and today being a Friday, more devotees turned up for darshan.
The hospital authorities said the woman (name withheld on request) who is in serious condition in the hospital, did not show any signs of electrocution, but she was definitely in shock and had collapsed which sent others into a fit of frenzy that resulted in a stampede.