FinX Launches India’s 1st National Mutual Fund Olympiad in Partnership with HSBC , Axis and BFSI Sector Skill Council of India

Bengaluru : FinX, a leading edtech platform in the Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) skilling ecosystem, has announced the launch of India’s first National Mutual Fund Olympiad (NMFO) 2025 — first large-scale platform dedicated to promoting financial literacy, investment awareness, and employability readiness among students.

The initiative is supported by HSBC Mutual Fund, Axis Mutual Fund, and the BFSI Sector Skill Council of India (BFSI SSC). It aims to reach more than 10,000 students across 500 colleges in over 20 states, including several premier institutions. Nearly 50% of participants are expected from Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities signaling the deepening spread of financial literacy beyond metros.

The National Mutual Fund Olympiad is a knowledge-driven competition designed to enhance financial literacy, promote awareness about mutual funds and asset management, and equip students with practical money management and investment skills.

Despite India’s mutual fund industry growing over 100X in the past 25 years, financial literacy remains limited — with only 27% of adults financially aware, as per OECD and RBI estimates. Simultaneously, the India Skills Report 2024 indicates that less than 45% of graduates are job-ready for BFSI & Emerging Technologies roles.

The Olympiad seeks to bridge this dual gap by integrating financial education, career readiness, and industry certification — helping students transition from classroom learning to capital market understanding.

Participants will be evaluated on their understanding of Mutual Funds, ETFs, PMS, AIFs, and SIFs, integrating conceptual learning with real-world application. The program also aims to benchmark financial knowledge, foster employability, and connect students with career pathways in the asset management industry. Participants will gain access to FinX Employment Exchange, certifications, internships, and career visibility with leading BFSI institutions.