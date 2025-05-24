FIR filed against 23 for fraudulently availing old age pension

Davanagere: Authorities in Davangere district have launched action against individuals who allegedly provided false information and submitted fake documents to illegally receive old age pensions. Officials have confirmed that 23 individuals from Yelodahalli and Daginakatte villages in Channagiri taluk have been booked for fraud. The cases came to light during a verification drive conducted by revenue officials. These individuals were found to be drawing pensions meant for senior citizens without qualifying for the benefit. FIRs have been filed at the Basavapatna Police Station in March, with officials now investigating the extent of the scam. According to Honnali Sub-Divisional Officer V. Abhishek, the accused misused benefits from two schemes: the central government’s Indira Gandhi National Old Age Pension Scheme and the state-run Sandhya Suraksha Scheme. Together, these 23 ineligible beneficiaries allegedly received around Rs 1.11 lakh through both schemes.

The SDO informed via telephone that the inquiry has recommended recovery of the misappropriated funds from the accused. He also confirmed that the accused exploited loopholes and furnished false data to access monthly pensions meant for the elderly and differently-abled. The fraud was uncovered after Davangere Deputy Commissioner G.M. Gangadhar Swamy ordered a field investigation. During the probe, SDO V. Abhishek visited homes of pension recipients in Yelodahalli and Daginakatte. It was found that in addition to the 23 ineligible recipients of old age pension, six others were unlawfully availing disability pensions.

Following this, officials have suspended the pension disbursal to all ineligible recipients and are proceeding with legal and administrative action to prevent further misuse.